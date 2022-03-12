Evanesco! “Feasts & Festivities” contest from Insight Editions vanishes in 10 days

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

If you pre-order the Harry Potter: Feasts & Festivities party-planning guide from Insight Editions or from your favourite retailer before March 22 and register your purchase, you will be entered to win an upgrade to the Deluxe Gift Set. Remember to use code FEASTS to save 25% on your order. If you are placing your first order with Insight Editions, you can save 30% by signing up for their mailing list.

Written by Jennifer Carroll, Harry Potter: Feasts & Festivities is stuffed full of ideas for Potter-themed decorations, crafts, and party food so you can create a magical celebration of your own. Read Leaky’s review of Feasts & Festivities here.

100 lucky winners will be upgraded to the Harry Potter Feasts & Festivities Deluxe Gift Set which includes:

• Hogwarts Crest Scrapbook

• 40 Harry Potter-themed Charades Cards

• 2 rolls of Golden Snitch washi tape

• 100+ Stickers with a variety of wizarding world iconography, characters, and designs

• Hogwarts House Flags/Pennants for use as decorations

• SERVING TRAY featuring a full-color Hogwarts castle scene