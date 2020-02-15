First-Look at Robert Pattinson as The Batman Arrives, Plus Zoë Kravitz on Playing Catwoman

Posted by: Emma Pocock

After it was announced that Robert Pattinson (Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter series) would be portraying Batman alongside Fantastic Beasts star Zoë Kravitz (Leta Lestrange) as Catwoman in the upcoming Matt Reeves take on the classic hero, we’ve long awaited a first look at the iconic Batsuit, and that arrived this week!

New footage, along with a snippet of the film’s score by Michael Giacchino, shows Pattinson in red light, with what looks like a leather Batman mask and a new take on the Batsuit.

Pattinson told Variety previously on trying on director Matt Reeves’ version of the Batsuit:

“I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!’” the actor said. “He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’”

“You do feel very powerful immediately,” Pattinson continued. “And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

The Batman will release in theaters June 25, 2021. It will also star Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson.

We can’t wait to see Kravitz as Catwoman now! Speaking to Variety, she said she would have to “go internal and forget about the rest of the world” to get into the headspace for the role, and said on working with Pattinson for the first time:

“I’ve never worked with him before, but we’ve been together for the last few weeks, I had to camera test with him and now we’ve been training together and rehearsing together and he’s just a delightful person and such a wonderful, thoughtful actor. I think he’s perfect for the role and it’s going to be such an adventure. I’m excited to have him as my partner in crime and to be there to support each other, because it’s intense. It’s going to be a long shoot and there’s a lot of pressure, and I know he has my back and I have his.”

Read the full interview here.

Check out the first-look camera test clip from Matt Reeves below. What are your thoughts on the new suit?

The Batman – Camera Test from Matt Reeves on Vimeo.