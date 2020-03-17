‘Fantastic Beasts 3′ Filming Postponed & More Wizarding World Closures Due To Coronavirus

Posted by: Emma Pocock

More wizarding world closures and delays have been announced as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, meaning fans are going to rely on online communities more than ever before.

Fantastic Beasts 3 filming / principal photography was due to begin yesterday, Monday 16th March, but Deadline, a reliable source of film and entertainment news, has reported that production has been halted due to the Coronavirus situation. It is ‘yet to be determined’ when filming will begin. We’ll keep you updated, but let’s hope this doesn’t push back the November 12th 2021 release date even further!

House of MinaLima is also feeling the impact of the outbreak, and has made the decision to move online and close House of MinaLima in London to help protect their staff and members of the public, with an reopening date yet to be announced:

The Natural History Museum was due to open the Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature exhibition in Spring 2020 (May 22nd), however, a decision has been made to close the entire museum, and as the reopening date is expected to be in early summer, it’s highly likely the opening of the exhibition, and the accompanying documentary, will be delayed.

BREAKING: @NHM_London closed to the public due to #coronavirus, from March 17, expected to reopen in early summer, meaning the #FantasticBeasts exhibition could be delayed: pic.twitter.com/PFD6oTok4M — The Leaky Cauldron (@leaky) March 17, 2020

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has now also closed its doors in Australia and London, meaning all productions globally are halted after Hamburg, Broadway and San Francisco announced that productions would be pausing.

In another coronavirus-related blow for theater, the 2020 Olivier Awards have been cancelled. Due to be held on April 5th, he Society of London Theatre, who run the event, said:

“We are working through plans on how to properly honour and announce this year’s winners, and will release further information soon.”

Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Japan are currently closed, Warner Bros. Studio Tour – The Making of Harry Potter in London is closed, as well as Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Hollywood, meaning Wizarding World attractions are feeling the full force of this pandemic.

Stay safe, listen to the advice being given by official sources, and look to your online Potter communities for comfort and entertainment. Remember:

