Weekly Round-Up: Daniel Radcliffe In ‘Miracle Workers’ & ‘Guns Akimbo’ Trailers, David Heyman Sits on Producers Guild Awards Panel & More!

Posted by: Kim McChesney

More Wizarding World gold for Harry Potter and Fantastic Beast cast and creative this week. On the heels of their Golden Globe wins, many familiar names from on screen and stage and behind the scenes of the Wizarding World franchise are involved with this year’s Oscar nominated films. Also this week, Leaky had the magical opportunity to interview Harry Potter costume designer Jany Temime hot off her recent BAFTA nomination as well as the author of the new Harry Potter: Knitting Magic book from Insight Editions Tanis Gray. We capped the week off with an announcement that the New York cast of Cursed Child will appear next week at Broadwaycon with live coverage from Leaky!

This week in our Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Actors Round-Up new trailers for Daniel Radcliffe on the big and small screen, new endeavors for Emma Watson, Wizarding World cast and creative at Berlinale, Ezra Miller’s Flash-y CW cameo, Zoe Kravitz talks Batman on Ellen, David Heyman sits on a panel prior to the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles, and more!

Trailers, Premiere Dates and Appearances for Daniel Radcliffe

The face of the Harry Potter franchise, Daniel Radcliffe, is all over the place heading into 2020. He’s back on TV with season two of the TBS series Miracle Workers: Dark Ages, he takes the London stage in Endgame and he has two films opening this spring. Of course press tour appearances go hand in hand with each of them so there’s no shortage of DanRad in the news.

This week Dark Ages dropped a new trailer for season two that sees Radcliffe’s reluctant king and his co-star Henry the duck. At last week’s annual gathering of the Television Critics Association Radcliffe confessed on a Miracle Workers panel that Henry actually pooped in his eye during filming. Take a look at the rest of his comments on filming with fowl (which sounds like a Gilderoy Lockhart How-To manual) on Cinema Blend and at the preview for the 10-episode season that kicks off January 28:

Hold onto your ducks and watch this sneak peek now! Miracle Workers: Dark Ages premieres Jan 28th on TBS. #DarkAges pic.twitter.com/oxcM1BKGw9 — Dark Ages (@miracletbs) January 15, 2020

Next up for the former Boy Who Lived is the sci-fi action comedy Guns Akimbo where Radcliffe plays a nerdy game developer who ends up with guns attached to his hands faced with participating as a contestant in a live-streamed game to the death. Take a look at the first trailer for the movie that opens in limited release February 28, 2020.

Look out for Radcliffe on with Ryan and Kelly Monday, January 20!

Changes for Emma Watson in 2020

After a successful premiere of her latest film Little Women, Emma Watson made a couple of announcements this week indicating some professional changes afoot for her this year. She seems to be stepping back somewhat from her bi-monthly feminist book club Our Shared Shelf. She posted this note on Goodreads Monday,

“At the beginning of every new year, and particularly so now as it is the beginning of a new decade, I’ve been prompted to look at my next steps. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking! First of all Happy 2020, it’s going to be an amazing year for all of you. This year I want to focus my energy on some new personal and professional opportunities and while I want to say YES to everything – it’s IMPOSSIBLE. What does this mean? Moving forward the OSS board will be unmoderated but remain open keeping intact all previous conversations. I will not be making the regular bi-monthly book announcement via the board, I will be making future book recommendations through Instagram using the hashtag #oursharedshelf instead. My wish is that this community continues to share and announce their own book recommendations with this hashtag keeping what we’ve built together alive and well for the future. I am excited to see it continue to grow and mature. I might just be reading along with you! Keep your eyes peeled as I announce other books later this year. Love Emma”

Via her Instagram Watson also revealed that she’ll be partnering with ThredUp, an online thrift and clothing consignment site on a new tool that helps users measure the carbon footprint of their wardrobe. Take a look at her full message below and of course, we’ll keep you posted on other upcoming projects from Emma Watson!



Premieres for Johnny Depp, Bill Nighy and Jack Thorne at Berlinale

Award season also signals the beginning of the film festival cycle. One of the first festivals of the year is the Berlin International Film Festival. The 70th Anniversary of Berlinale, as it’s known, will host the premiere of Johnny Depp’s, Fantastic Beasts Gellert Grindlewald, next film Minamata, a thriller based on the Aileen Mioko Smith and W. Eugene Smith’s book by the same name. The film, which also stars Bill Nighy, surrounds the 1971 story of the people of Minamata, Japan who experienced mercury poisoning through fish contaminated by a local fertilizer factory. A theatrical release date for Minamata has yet to be announced.

Another project with a Wizarding World connection premiering at Berlinale is The Eddy. The upcoming eight-episode musical drama from LaLa Land’s Damien Chazelle was written by Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne. The series is set in a Paris Jazz Club and can be seen this year on Netflix.

Another one of Bill Nighy’s upcoming films was also in the news this week. Harry Potter’s Rufus Scrimgeour stars opposite award-winner Annette Bening in the family drama Hope Gap. Check out the first trailer below for the film that opens in theaters March 6.



Ezra Miller’s Cameo on CW’s The Flash

Fans of DC’s The Flash are well aware that the man donning the scarlet speedster’s suit on TV is not the same one as it’s latest iteration on the big screen. While Fantastic Beasts Ezra Miller played the role in The Justice League and awaits his turn for The Flash standalone film, Grant Gustin takes on the part in the CW TV series. This week however, the multi-verses collided when Miller appeared as the Fastest Man Alive in a cameo literally opposite Gustin in Part 4 of the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” episode.

The series executive producer Marc Guggenheim told Variety how Miller’s cameo came to pass,

“We were series wrapped on “Arrow,” and we were wrapped on the whole crossover. We were in post and some episodes were locked, and some were soft-locked. I got a phone call from [Warner Bros. boss] Peter Roth saying, “I know you’re locked, but can you put Ezra into the crossover?” And I said, “Yes.” And he said, “How, you’re series wrapped? And you’re wrapped on the crossover.” And I said, “Yeah, I know, but if you’re telling me Ezra Miller can be in the crossover, I can make it happen.” I called Eric Wallace who who is the showrunner of “Flash,” and he called up Grant Gustin — because the one thing that was our only concern was the thought we didn’t want to do it unless Grant was 100 percent onboard with it. And he was. He was incredibly enthusiastic and onboard with it. And then we got on the phone with Ezra Miller and told him the scene I had written and he was completely into it. And we just went. We put together a unit of the “Flash” crew on the “Flash” set [since “Arrow’s” team, which had produced the rest of the hour, was gone]. And much to our surprise, no one noticed Ezra Miller was in Vancouver and no one leaked it from the crew, which we appreciate. So we were able to keep it a surprise.”

Take look at Miller’s appearance on “Crisis on Infinite Earths” below and stayed tuned for more news on The Flash film now confirmed for a July 1, 2022 release.



Zoe Kravitz Talks Batman on Ellen

Zoe Kravitz hasn’t missed a beat since the supposed demise of her Fantastic Beasts character Leta Lestrange. She was on Ellen this week talking award appearances and nominations for her HBO series Big Little Lies, taking the stage with her famed musician father Lenny, and her upcoming Hulu show High Fidelity (see a new trailer below). She also shared some of the details surrounding her prep for her role as Catwoman in the upcoming Batman movie opposite Harry Potter’s Cedric Diggory, robert Pattinson. Take a look at Zoe Kravitz’s appearance on Ellen and let us know if you think she may just end up spending some time at Leavesden Studios reprising her Slytherin role in Fantastic Beast 3 while she’s in London filming Batman.





The Return of Domhnall Gleeson as Mr. McGregor in Peter Rabbit 2

Did cool brother Bill ever do any gnome tossing in the Weasley’s garden? If so, he may have been training for his role in the Peter Rabbit films. Gleeson is back as Mr.Tom McGregor in Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. Take a look at a new second trailer for the live action CGI rom com that opens in theaters April 3, 2020 just ahead of Easter.



A New Podcast for Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry, the voice of the Bloomsbury edition of the Harry Potter audiobooks, hosts a new podcast called Stephen Fry’s 7 Deadly Sins. It’s Fry’s second season doing a podcast series, the follow up to season one, Great Leap Years. Here’s a description of what to expect from this new round:

“In this new series I will take each one of the Seven Sins in turn, lay them out on the surgical table and poke, prod, pry and provoke in an attempt to try to anatomise and understand them; I hope and believe it will be, if nothing else, delicious fun and something of a change from the usual run of podcastery.”

We would not be surprised in the least if Fry resurrected a few of his Potterverse voices for this! Episode one of Stephen Fry’s 7 Deadly Sins released January 12 and can be found on Apple Podcasts.

David Tennant’s Deadwater Fell Finds U.S. Home

U.S. David Tennant fans may be wondering when his latest project would appear on their TV’s. According to info this week from Deadline the 4-part crime drama Deadwater Fell will premiere to U.S. audiences in April through streaming service Acorn TV. The series takes place in a small Scottish community, where Tennant plays local doctor Tom Kendrick who is suspected of killing his wife and children. Tennant, Harry Potter’s Barty Crouch, Jr., is also an executive producer on the show, which premiered in the U.K. January 10 on Channel 4.

David Heyman Attends Producers Guild of America’s Nominees Panel

On Saturday 18th January, Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts producer David Heyman attended the Producers Guild of America Panel at the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles. The panel included producers of all 10 films nominated for the Darryl F. Zanuck Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures at the Producers Guild Awards. Heyman was the only producer to have been nominated twice for the award for his work on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Marriage Story Pippa Harris for 1917, Jenno Topping for Ford v. Ferrari, Carthew Neal for Jojo Rabbit, Emma Tillinger Koskoff for Joker, Ram Bergman for Knives Out, Amy Pascal for Little Women, Jane Rosenthal for The Irishman and Bong Joon Ho for Parasite.

Heyman and co-producer on Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach, as well as The Irishman co-producer Rosenthal, praised Netflix as a platform helping movies reach new audiences on the panel, and Heyman said when answering a question on the challenges of producing Once Upon A Time In Hollywood:

“One of the most challenging parts was that Quentin does not have a mobile phone and he can be hard to get hold of.”

He called the movie writer/director/producer Tarantino’s way of expressing his love of movies:

“Quentin wanted to tell a story about growing up in Hollywood in 1969.”

Read more about the panel here. Sadly Heyman didn’t win the award (which instead went to Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne?Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall for 1917, which features Jamie Parker – the original Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child!), but Academy Awards and BAFTAs are still on the cards!

That wraps up our Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Actors news for this week Potter fans. For all the Wizarding World info from the stage, check out our latest Theater Round-Up and look out for our live coverage of the Cursed Child cast next weekend at BroadwayCon!