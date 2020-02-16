Weekly Round-Up: Weasley Reunion, Interviews With Imelda Staunton & Callum Turner, & More!

Posted by: Kim McChesney

It was the week of love in the Potterverse as fans the Wizarding World over celebrated Valentine’s Day. We shared news of the first Yiddish translation of the Harry Potter books, David Tennant’s return to the West End stage, a first look at Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit and Leakycon opened their call for 2020 programming. And Harry Potter and the Cursed Child announced their 2022 premiere in Tokyo ahead of our exclusive coverage of the Broadway production’s first-ever House Pride Night!

This week in our Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Actors Round-Up a Weasley reunion in Dallas, Zoë Kravitz talks High Fidelity and working with Robert Pattinson on Batman, interviews with Imelda Staunton and Callum Turner, a premiere date announced for season three of Killing Eve and more!

A Weasley Reunion in Dallas

Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright and James and Oliver Phelps will fly into Fan Expo Dallas next month (March 27-29), for a Weasley reunion!

Pricing for photos and signings are not yet out, so stay posted if you’re planning on heading to the event.

Harry Potter’s favorite family, The Weasleys, will reunite at Dallas! Rupert Grint (Ron), James Phelps (Fred), Oliver Phelps (George) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny) join #FANEXPODallas. Get your tickets TODAY: https://t.co/UwXdxtlvzl pic.twitter.com/KJrRVbiHRj — FAN EXPO Dallas (@FANEXPODallas) February 13, 2020

Fan Expo Dallas takes place in Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Dallas, Texas from March 27-29, 2020. You can purchase tickets here.

Rupert Grint will also be appearing at ACE Comic Con Northeast on Sunday March 22 – it’s a busy month for Grint! Do you think you’ll be making your way to meet the Weasleys next month?

Muggles and Wizards, rejoice! ⚡️ Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) will be appearing at ACE Comic Con Northeast on Sunday, March 22! He will be offering VIP Packages, Photo Ops, and Autographs available starting Monday, February 17 at 2pm ET. #harrypotter #acecomiccon pic.twitter.com/q9xznZZF57 — ACEcomiccon (@ACEcomiccon) February 14, 2020

Interviews With Zoe Kravitz on the High Fidelity Press Tour

Zoë Kravitz has been promoting High Fidelity, which released this week, including a feature on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:

She also spoke to New York Times about her career thus far, and Variety about playing a character in love with music, and portraying Catwoman in Matt Reeves’s The Batman, alongside Robert Pattinson.

Imelda Staunton on Her Newest TV Drama

Will portray Mary, in upcoming ITV series, Flesh and Blood. Mary is described as follows:

“A neighbour and friend of a family with lots of unfolding drama happening within it – resulting in a dead body being found. Throughout the series, we see Mary giving her account of events to police, and ultimately viewers will discover who has died and how it came to happen.”

Staunton told Good Housekeeping the story was not quite what she had expected it to be:

“You might think she’s a bit weird but no, she’s just a good mate – a little bit over-protective one might think. [The story] wasn’t what I thought it would be, then it was what I thought it would be, then it changed again. It really kept me guessing.

“It’s interesting to watch all these messy lives… they’re really well-drawn characters,”

She also spoke to The Sun about being desperate to have a role in Peaky Blinders:

“Don’t think I didn’t b***dy try [to get on the show]. I want to be a Peaky b***dy Blinder. I’d be so mean.”

The series begins on February 24th at 9pm on ITV, and is on each night through to February 27th.

Vogue Talks to Rising Star Callum Turner

Vogue called Fantastic Beasts star, Callum Turner, “Britain’s new leading man” in a new interview with the actor. Turner stars in Emma, released February 14th, and when speaking about the movie, said his roles are all director-based. He found working with Autumn de Wilde on Emma to be a new experience:

“Autumn’s trying to do something completely different with the genre,” the actor explains. “It’s a physical film.” In one scene, his character – the dashing but flighty Frank Churchill – has to carry Harriet Smith, played by Mia Goth. De Wilde wanted audiences to see Frank’s exertion, so Turner decided to bench-press Goth between takes. “Mia’s face,” he laughs. “Her eyes were bulging!”

Read the full interview here.

Live Event Announced for Jude Law’s Upcoming Series

A live event will take place to celebrate the launch of HBO and Sky drama, The Third Day, which stars Jude Law.

The event will take place in London, and HBO and Sky have called The Third Day the “world’s first immersive TV drama with an innovative live event staged as part of the series”.

`The project will tell three stories, with two forming part of the show’s six episodes, and the third taking place in the UK. Part One is called Summer, and is told over three episodes, telling the story of “, a man who is drawn to a mysterious Island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost.”

This will be followed by a “major immersive theatre event”. Deadline explains:

“The Third Day concludes with “Winter”: told over a further three episodes. Written by Kit de Waal, Dean O’Loughlin and Dennis Kelly and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, it follows Helen (Harris), a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate.”

Read more here.

Jude Law will team up with director Taika Waititi on limited series The Auteur. Law is in talks to star in the series. Read more about the project here.

Premiere Date and First Look at Killing Eve Season 3 Starring Fiona Shaw

Potterheads loved to hate Fiona Shaw as Harry’s wretched Aunt Petunia Dursley. So much that Shaw has said that children often point and cry at her in public. Fans have loved her portrayal of MI-6 Russian Desk Head Carolyn Martens in Killing Eve maybe even more so and now the award-winning actress is back for season 3 of the hit spy drama. For Valentine’s Day the series revealed first look images of the upcoming installment on their social media, as well as a video and premiere date.Take a look at the teaser below for season 3 of Killing Eve which premieres April 26 on BBC America:



Alison Sudol on Tour with GoldFrapp

Fans aren’t sure exactly where Legilimens Queenie Goldstein will be found in the next installment of Fantastic Beasts, but the actress that plays her is heading back to the stage. Sudol, a seasoned musician and songwriter is set to open for British electronic music duo GoldFrapp during their upcoming UK tour. With Fantastic Beasts 3 supposedly starting production this spring it makes us curious as to how much she’ll be on set relative to her time performing. Rest assured, the tour stays fairly close to Leavesden Studios so maybe she’s just practicing her apparition. Tickets for the GoldFrapp tour with Alison Sudol would normally be purchased on their website but it appears that they are completely sold out!

utterly overjoyed (and a little overwhelmed) to announce that I will be joining the extraordinary @goldfrapp on the sold out ‘Felt Mountain: 20th Year Tour’ in the UK next month ??????this is a real life dream…. love you guys, see you there x x x pic.twitter.com/MlpcmwKiFu — Alison Sudol (@AlisonSudol) February 13, 2020

A Trailer for HBO Series “Run” with Domhall Gleeson

If fans didn’t get enough of Bill Weasley in the Potter films, they can soon see the actor who played him in the upcoming TV comedy “Run”. Domhnall Gleeson, son of Brendan Gleeson, Potter’s Mad-Eye Moody stars in the new HBO series from Killing Eve and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge about a woman whose life becomes chaos when she gets a text from an old boyfriend who asks her to fulfill the pact they made 17 years earlier and run away with him. Take a look at the first trailer for Run which premieres April 12 on HBO:



Dawn French Cast as Beatrix Potter in New Film

Dawn French, who played the guardian of Gryffindor Tower, The Fat Lady in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Is set to star in a new biopic. The veteran actress has been cast as the creator of Peter Rabbit, Beatrix Potter in the upcoming TV Christmas film The Tail of the Curious Mouse. According to Independent.ei the film surrounds the story of when Raoul Dahl, author of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory met his idol Potter as a young boy and went on to write his own iconic children’s novel. French can be seen in The Tail of the Curious Mouse later this year on Sky One and NowTV.

Guest of Honour Starring David Thewlis Gets U.S. Distribution

David Thewlis, who’s best known to Potter fans as beloved Marauder Remus Lupin stars in acclaimed film Guest of Honour which premiered last year at the Venice Film Festival. According to THR the film has been purchased for U.S. distribution by Kino Lorber, Inc. Below is a synopsis for the film:

“David Thewlis A father (David Thewlis) and daughter (Laysla De Oliveira) attempt to work through their complicated relationship, secret histories, and personal demons, in Atom Egoyan’s latest exploration of unresolved personal trauma and its unintended consequences.”

Guest of Honour will premiere in the U.S. in theaters later this year.

That’s a wrap on this week’s Wizarding World Actors news. Join us back here next week for more Muggle world magic from these always busy wizards!