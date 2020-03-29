Weekly Round-Up: Wizarding World Actors Take to Social Media During Quarantine, A New Daniel Radcliffe Interview & More!

Posted by: Kim McChesney

Though the fandom may currently be in mid corona quarantine, the Wizarding World is still casting its magical spells. Wizarding World Digital shared how to draw one of its most Fantastic Beasts, the Niffler, MinaLima revealed an inside look at their upcoming illustrated edition of Sorcerer’s Stone, the Harry Potter Alliance announced their online Small Things Con, Mischief Management continued their Mischief from Home series and unveiled a new line of Mischief at Home merch and Dan Fogler talked Fantastic Beasts 3 in a new interview!

This week in our Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts actors round-up, Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton reconnect online to benefit the British Red Cross, Jamie Campbell Bower performs a live concert and chat on Instagram, J.K. Rowling returns to Twitter, Daniel Radcliffe confesses a Potter set grab in a new Escape from Pretoria interview, Emma Watson shares some practical suggestions during the corona crisis, season 3 of Killing Eve starring Fiona Shaw gets an early premiere and more!

Wizarding World Actors Entertain Fans During Covid-19 Lockdown

Several actors have hosted live chats and conversations during this lockdown, keeping people entertained and helping take our minds off the difficult time the world is going through.

Mischief Management have also been hosting Mischief From Home Twitch streams at twitch.tv/mischief_management — be sure to watch MinaLima’s chat at 12pm EST / 5pm BST on Monday 30th!

Take a look at the following streams to lift your spirits:

A Malfoy Remote Reunion to Support the British Red Cross

Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton were inspired by British Red Cross to reach out and have another Malfoy reunion. Jason shared that members of his family have been affected by the virus, and we’re sending him and his loved ones all our love and support in this difficult time. It was heartwarming to see Tom calling Jason “dad” after all these years, and spread a little light in these trying times – watch the full stream below:

Emma Watson Gives Pandemic Advice

Watson shared a post on Instagram this week urging people to stay home to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and shared six slides with some practical tips on how to support your community, originally shared by Michelle Obama:

‘Call the parents you know who are figuring out this new normal – offer to give their kids a lesson or read a story’ ‘If you’re able, buy gift certificates from your favourite local businesses and save them for later, or give them as gifts right now to your grocery store cashier, mail carrier, or anyone else providing vital services in your community’ ‘If you can, go online and make a donation to your local food bank’ ‘If you’re able, send payments to your hairstylist, barber, and nail technician as if you were keeping your appointments’

The last slide reminds everybody to “be gentle with yourself”:

‘It’s normal to feel overwhelmed and afraid. It’s okay to log off and take a break. It’s okay to say “I need help.” We can all take turns lifting each other up.’

Jamie Campbell Bower Performs Live on Instagram

Jamie Campbell Bower hosted a live chat and performance on Counterfeit’s Instagram this week, and be sure to follow them for updates on future livestreams – he’s been pretty active in their Instagram stories!

Evanna Lynch Shares Tips For Vegans In Lockdown

Evanna Lynch’s vegan podcast, The Chickpeeps, have been hosting livestreams of their own on Instagram this week, and Evanna posted a series of books for vegans looking to educate themselves on animal rights, ethics and veganism during quarantine. Take a look at her suggestions below, and be sure to follow The Chickpeeps for updates on future livestreams!

J.K. Rowling Returns to Twitter During Quarantine

Wizarding World actors aren’t the only ones who have taken to social during quarantine:

J.K. Rowling herself has returned to Twitter to share her support of the NHS, and to send messages of hope to fans:

Curupira hair is a notoriously unstable wand core. However, if this wand chose you, you must be a very talented wizard, if unpredictable. https://t.co/4yxYIXyGfS — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 26, 2020

Ummm…. my favourite colour is pink. I always play as Yoshi on MarioKart. I've just started re-reading Catch-22, which I first read aged 22. I got a tattoo last year (but not a Harry Potter tattoo. That would be ridiculous.) https://t.co/pJwk9KL76O — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 27, 2020

Sending Argentinian Potterheads lots of love. We will get through this! Stay home, stay safe and let's spread a bit of love and kindness digitally to support each other💞🇦🇷 https://t.co/iAT2YcavZW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 28, 2020

You're wonderful, Hogwarts exists and when this is over, Fantastic Beasts is coming to 🇧🇷 https://t.co/vWLCK8Z7B1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 28, 2020

Aw, that's so nice to hear, Grindy. Must say, this lockdown business is bringing out a really unexpected side to you and Voldy. 😘 https://t.co/gqBrTVn3pH — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 28, 2020

Hogwarts will always be there to welcome you home x https://t.co/VpPg7x1PVj — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 26, 2020

Rowling had taken a break from Twitter since December’s tweet, which caused hurt amongst many LGBTQ+ folk and allies in the fan community.

We hope this can be a period of healing and a chance to spread positivity and support each other and communities in need. Now more than ever our community needs to come together to support one another. We will continue to welcome all Potter fans, strive to share diverse fan art, profiles and projects, and – as always – continue to be a reliable, trusted source of Wizarding World news.

On this note, we’re glad Rowling returned to spread love, light and humor to fans, and share a few words of wisdom that could’ve come from Dumbledore himself (well… technically they did, we suppose?!):

We’re so complicated! We need love, but sometimes childhood pain leaves us with tangled beliefs about ourselves & others. We’re then vulnerable to people who hurt us, yet we can’t stop wanting them, or wanting them to be kinder. Believing you deserve to be happy is the cure x https://t.co/0w8Etr2bde — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 29, 2020

No, no, no! Pessimism and cynicism don’t spare you pain, they guarantee you pain! Believing in goodness, seeking it in others and aspiring to it yourself means you’ll never be disappointed, because the more you look, the more you’ll see. https://t.co/RahGwAv0aH — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 29, 2020

Everybody safe and well. Let's not lose a single person because we weren't prepared to play our part. #StayHomeSaveLives https://t.co/xQ0sIg8TVw — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 26, 2020

If you see any other livestream announcements from the Wizarding World community, be sure to share them with us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, or via [email protected] so we can share them!

What Did Daniel Radcliffe Take from the Potter Set?

Daniel Radcliffe’s most recent movie, Escape From Pretoria, released recently, and after our conversation with director and writer, Francis Annan, Radcliffe spoke to Men’s Journal about the movie, working with Ian Hart, and the ONE thing he took from the Potter set:

On reconnecting with Ian Hart (who played Quirrell in Philosopher’s Stone) he said:

“I’m starting to have these experiences more and more, which is both exciting and terrifying because it means it’s a yardstick meaning I’m getting older. But it’s also lovely because I’ve worked with people now that I’ve worked with 20 years ago on Harry Potter, like Ian who was in the first one with me, and it’s exciting to connect again. In the play that I was most recently doing, I worked with an actor Carl Johnson, who I was on set with maybe my first or second day ever on an acting set back when I did David Copperfield on the BBC before Potter. I was maybe nine or 10, and now I’m 30 and it’s 21 years later and I’m working with him again. It’s a really nice thing.”

He also shared that he kept his glasses, but he apparently doesn’t get to see them much:

“I actually have got two sets of the glasses, those iconic Harry Potter specs. I’ve got a set from the first film and a set from the last film, because they are sort of a visual of how much I grew [laughs]. I’ve got them, but they are not in my house, they are in a locked box somewhere.”

A locked box! We wonder what he has planned for those!

Read the full interview here.

Fiona Shaw’s Killing Eve Gets an Early Premiere

It appears there’s some silver screen lining to this global chaos.

Fans of the hit BBC spy drama Killing Eve starring Fiona Shaw, Harry Potter’s Aunt Petunia Dursley, had been counting the days until April 26. The series announced this week they would be satisfying the worldwide craving for new screen content and premiering season three two weeks early Sunday April 12.

We can’t wait to see Shaw step back into the role of MI6 Russia Desk Head Carolyn Martens in two weeks on BBC America. U.K. fans will unfortunately have to wait until later this year.

A Virtual Screening for Bite Me Starring Christian Coulson

Christian Coulson who fans know as the first incarnation of Tom Riddle from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets starred in last year’s romantic comedy Bite Me where he played expat IRS Agent, James, assigned to audit a vampire church. The film’s cast and creative went on a 40-city tour to get the word out and Leaky had the chance to interview the Harry Potter alum and Bite Me’s writer and co-star Naomi McDougall Jones.

Amid all the coronavirus cancellations, the film’s Instagram account shared the news that Bite Me would be screened this weekend for an online Film Festival in Wichita, Kansas.

If you haven’t checked Coulson out in Bite Me yet, add it to your quarantine movie list!

More Production and Performance Postponements

Scoob Release Put on Hold The first newly announced film delay of the week is the upcoming big screen reboot from Warner Bros and Harry Potter director Chris Columbus Scoob. The upcoming animated Scooby Doo movie features Isaacs voicing one of the iconic antagonists from the original Hanna Barbera cartoons, Dick Dastardly.

Scoob was scheduled to premiere on May 15. A new release date has yet to be announced according to THR but we’re definitely looking forward to Isaacs’s next baddie!

An Update on Alison Sudol’s Music Tour and her Health

Fans aren’t sure exactly where Legilimens Queenie Goldstein will be found in the next installment of Fantastic Beasts, but the actress that plays her was heading back to the stage to open for British electronic music duo GoldFrapp prior to the spread of Covid-19.

According to Sudol’s Instagram the group’s UK tour has been pushed back to 2021. Along with the news of her concert schedule, Sudol gave an update on her health via social media. We appreciate that she shared her story of a coronavirus symptom not widely reported yet and hope she’s on the mend.



Brendan Gleeson and Harry Melling in Macbeth

Production on the latest on screen revival of Shakespeare’s Macbeth starring Brendan Gleeson, Mad-Eye Moody, and Harry Melling, Dudley Dursley has now gone on a hiatus according to Deadline. Gleeson, who celebrates his 65th birthday today, has been cast a King Duncan, and Melling is set to play Malcom.

That’s all the actors news for this week. Though theaters are dark and productions have gotten the old full body bind curse, we have no doubt there will be more news to bring you from the Wizarding World! Take care and stay safe.