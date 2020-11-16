Weekly Round-Up: Rupert Grint Joins Instagram, Jude Law & Dan Fogler Comment on Depp’s Exit From Fantastic Beasts, Interview With Noma Dumezweni & More

Posted by: Emma Pocock

It’s been a strange year in the Wizarding World, and with events being cancelled, the Studio Tour closed once again, Fantastic Beasts 3 delayed and cast members confined to their homes for the most part, it’s been a strange year for Wizarding World news! However, we’re back with our weekly cast round-ups, and have plenty of news to keep you going through lockdown.

It’s not been all doom and gloom, recently. We’ve seen a cast reunion from Tom Felton, with another one on the cards (both for charity), we’ve started Fan Profiles to highlight fantastic members of the fandom, as well as Creators Corner to showcase some wonderful fan creators, and much more.

In this week’s round-up, Rupert Grint joins Instagram, Jude Law and Dan Fogler comment on Johnny Depp leaving the Fantastic Beasts movies, an interview with Noma Dumezweni, Evanna Lynch launches Season 3 of her vegan podcast The Chickpeeps, Andrew Lincoln in Jack Thorne’s A Christmas Carol, Oliver Phelps reaches 1 million followers, and more updates from the cast! Grab a butterbeer, and settle in:

Rupert Grint Joins Instagram and Introduces Daughter

Rupert Grint has finally joined Instagram! Ahead of Tom Felton’s livestream party, Grint joined the social media platform, sharing a photo of him and his newborn daughter, Wednesday, as his first post:

Join us in welcoming Grint to the platform – we can’t wait to see what he posts in future!

Interview With Cursed Child‘s Noma Dumezweni On The Undoing

Cursed Child‘s very first Hermione Granger, Noma Dumezweni, was recently interviewed by Brief Take about her new role HBO’s The Undoing, speaking of what drew her to the role, and playing a lawyer. The show is a “noir whodunit”. Dumezweni enters the show late into the series as lawyer Haley Fitzgerald.

Speaking on learning how to portray a lawyer, Noma said she didn’t realize anybody could sit in on trials, and that watching real lawyers at work and speaking to them helped her enormously:

“What I didn’t realize is anyone can go and watch a trial. If you’re done early for the day, “let’s go see what’s going on in the courtrooms!”. As long as you’re quiet and don’t interrupt, you can sit there in the back. I didn’t know that was a thing!”

Noma also raved about working with such a brilliant cast (the show also stars Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Donald Sutherland, Lily Rabe, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Edgar Ramírez, Sofie Gråbøl, and Matilda De Angelis), and shared one of her favorite moments on set:

“I think one of my nerve wracking moments was when we were waiting to do a shot, so we all go and sit and take a look at our scripts, and things like that. So there was a moment where I was sitting on my Haley chair, having a drink beforehand, and there’s Donald Sutherland in the corner of my eye and I’m thinking “I can’t believe that I’m sitting here. That’s Donald Sutherland!”. I mean for me that was one of my favourite moments. “I’m working with Donald Sutherland!!”. [laughs] That was a good moment, thank you for asking.”

Read the full interview with Noma here, and catch The Undoing on HBO in the U.S., Sky Atlantic in the U.K., as well as Sky Go, NOW TV and Crave.

Ezra Miller Films Scenes From Justice League on the Fantastic Beasts 3 set

Ezra Miller has reportedly recorded scenes for Justice League on the set of Fantastic Beasts 3, with director Zack Snyder telling Beyond The Trailer that the production team on Fantastic Beasts 3 helped him get shots for photography for Ezra as The Flash. Ezra is on the Fantastic Beasts set and is unable to leave due to Covid-19, so the crew helped Snyder collect images by constructing their own set and capturing images for Justice League:

“What we did was we picked him up on a Zoom, and the Fantastic Beastscrew, I sent them these drawings. I was like, ‘Ok, this is what he has to do, this is where he is.”

Watch the full interview here:

Evanna Lynch & Co Debut The Chickpeeps Season 3

Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Robbie Jarvis (Young James Potter), Tylor Starr, and Momoko Hill recently launched Season 3 of their vegan podcast, The Chickpeeps, in which they interview influential figures in the vegan, animal rights and plant-based movements. After a summer hosting a vegan book club, the team have launched into a season interviewing celebrities, athletes and even comedians on their thoughts.

Recent episodes in the season include an interview with comedian Preacher Lawson, as well as radio and TV personality, Fearne Cotton.

In a statement to Plant Based News, Lynch said on the podcast:

“We like to call our style of activism on the podcast ‘attractivism’. [It] means we are anti-shame and focus on providing inspiration and education.

“We take an optimistic and compassionate approach to activism, sharing the joyful aspects of being vegan and trying to reach people wherever they’re at on their vegan journey.”

Listen to the podcast here.

Oliver Phelps Celebrates 1 Million Followers on Twitter

Oliver Phelps (George Weasley) recently reached 1 million followers on Twitter, celebrating the achievement in George Weasley style! He recently appeared on Tom Felton’s 19 Years Later livestream, joined by twin James Phelps (Fred Weasley). Congratulations, Oliver!

1 Million!! Thanks for all the love and support everyone! pic.twitter.com/sKxM3OlmZv — Oliver Phelps (@OliverPhelps) November 12, 2020

Jude Law and Dan Fogler Address Johnny Depp’s Exit From Fantastic Beasts 3

Both Jude Law (Young Albus Dumbledore) and Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) have addressed Johnny Depp’s exit from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Law (who recently appeared on Fogler’s podcast) said on the situation to Entertainment Tonight:

“In a situation like this, you defer to the studio. That’s all you can do. Because you have to turn up and play your part. ‘It was unusual for me because, in fact, on this particular role, Johnny had actually only done a day’s filming, I think, on his own.”

Dan Fogler recently published his own thoughts on the matter, before deleting them due to criticism, he then posted his regrets on sharing his opinions, and opened up his Instagram for an open discussion on the topic, saying:

“People of the earth and those who love Johnny Depp. Let’s PLEASE use this page thread as a forum of education so we can chat frankly about the situation and maybe I’ll learn something. I’m getting bombarded with negativity and I really meant well… and maybe I should do a live chat at some point so you can hear the inflection and see my face… words alone are so… misinterpret-able. But let’s try to get to the bottom of it here. I’m a fan of dialogue in these matters…I’m working so I’ll be in and out, I love you guys. And I’ll try to get to everyone.”

Fantastic Beasts 3 will now release on July 15 2022, and will reportedly star Mads Mikkelson as Gellert Grindelwald.

Andrew Lincoln In A Christmas Carol

In an interview with The Old Vic, Andrew Lincoln (narrator of the Quidditch Through The Ages audiobook) speaks on his role in A Christmas Carol, which will be performed at The Old Vic and streamed to homes this year.

The script is written by Jack Thorne (writer of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). The production will air from December 12 to Christmas Eve as a full-scale production with live musicians, theatrical lighting, and a cast of 18 performers led by Lincoln as Ebenezer Scrooge. Lincoln said on the production:

“Everybody knows this story because it’s about change, it’s about people’s capacity to change at any time in their lives. And it’s about social responsibility, it’s about love, really. It’s the great unrequited love story, I think.”

Watch the full interview below, and read about the production here.

The Crown Season 4 Premieres, Starring Helena Bonham Carter

Season 4 of The Crown recently made its debut on Netflix, starring Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. The cast held their own premiere in the comfort of their own homes, with Bonham Carter wearing a gown and tiara on her DIY red carpet:

If one cannot go to a premiere, the premiere must go to one (?). The Crown series 4 at-home premiere is underway. pic.twitter.com/xKJYPeWgUc — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 12, 2020

The new series is available now on Netflix, introducing a young Princess Diana as well as former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and deals with The Falklands War and other key topics of this period.

Bonnie Wright Interviews Reimagine LA Co-Chair

Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) recently interviewed the co-chair of Reimagine LA, Eunisses Hernandez, about their new project, Measure J, which aims to see 10% of the unrestricted revenue of LA fund community investment, alternatives to incarceration, and counteracting the “disproportionate impact of racial injustice”. Watch the interview below:

That’s all for this round-up! Head back at the end of the week for another update on the Wizarding World and cast members. Keep each other safe, keep the faith!