Weekly Round-Up: Celebrating Harry Potter Book Night, Award Wins For Wizarding World Alumni Projects & More

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Over the past week, we’ve celebrated Harry Potter Book Night with an extra surprise, as MinaLima revealed their own full-color illustrated edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, complete with interactive pop-outs, coming this October.

We also saw new audio recordings released in relation to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case, a Harry Potter quote being used in U.S. politics, Fishy Green Ale made its debut at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hollywood, the Year 3 cast of Cursed Child on Broadway was announced, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite launched Adventure Sync and announced plans for Valentine’s Day.

The news just kept coming, however, as libraries, households and bookstores around the world celebrated Harry Potter Book Night on February 6th, Wizarding World alumni projects won awards at the BAFTA and Academy Awards, and much more, all below in our latest news round-up:

Callum Turner Confirms Fantastic Beasts 3 Return

We had no doubts in our minds that Callum Turner would return as Theseus Scamander, but in an interview with Yahoo Movies UK’s Tom Butler, Turner confirmed his role.

His character was not listed on the IMDB page for Fantastic Beasts 3, nor was his name included in the Wizarding World production announcement made last November.

Speaking to Yahoo about Emma (in which Turner stars as Frank Churchill), Turner revealed the film would begin filming soon:

“Turner … says although he’s due to start shooting in “about six weeks”, he has “no idea” about the extent of his involvement. He told us off camera that he’s yet to even see a script.”

Dan Fogler originally told LeakyCon Boston’s audience back in October that filming would begin in February, and Yahoo says that their interview took place with Turner in mid-January, meaning filming looks like it would be beginning mid-to-late February, perhaps early March, if his statement is correct. We’ll keep our ears to the ground for updates. Wizarding World officially reported production would begin in Spring 2020.

Muggles Celebrate Harry Potter Book Night Worldwide

Harry Potter Book Night took place February 6th, and, as per annual tradition, bookstores, libraries and muggle households celebrated The Boy Who Lived across the globe for one magical night.

MinaLima certainly gave us something to celebrate, with the announcement of a new illustrated edition of the first book coming from them this October – we can’t wait!

Experience the first Harry Potter book as never before, with this newly illustrated, full-colour version of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone designed by @minalima. Coming 20 October 2020 from @scholastic and @bloomsburybooks. pic.twitter.com/BTQgn2JSKK — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) February 6, 2020

We loved seeing how people were celebrating worldwide:

Someone find Hermione because we're spending all day celebrating books! For Harry Potter Book Night we asked the #CursedChildNYC cast which Harry Potter novel was their favorite. Do you have a favorite Harry Potter book? #HarryPotterBookNight pic.twitter.com/IDEz8L8DVD — Harry Potter and the Cursed Child NYC (@CursedChildNYC) February 6, 2020

⚡️Here are just some of the countries celebrating #HarryPotterBookNight… 🇯🇵 🇬🇧🇺🇾 🇦🇺 🇺🇸 🇨🇱 🇦🇷 🇫🇷 🇮🇳 🇵🇾 🇨🇿 🇪🇸 🇧🇴 🇵🇪 🇮🇹 🇹🇼 🇰🇿 🇦🇲 🇳🇿 🇮🇪 🇨🇦 🇮🇩 🇳🇴 🇱🇹 🇩🇰 🇵🇱 🇬🇹 🇵🇦 🇵🇪 🇦🇪 🇸🇪 🇩🇪 🇷🇴 🇵🇹 🇩🇿 🇨🇻 🇬🇪 🇦🇿 🇭🇷 🇸🇮 pic.twitter.com/Ul721G2jfk — Bloomsbury UK (@BloomsburyBooks) February 6, 2020

The Triwizard Tournament holds many secrets, but did you know these ones? #HarryPotterBookNight pic.twitter.com/VIIcT6WNgM — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) February 6, 2020

Huge thanks to Lorraine, our library assistant, for making these fab Sorting Hat Cupcakes – each filled with the colours of #Gryffindor #Hufflepuff #Slytherin & #Ravenclaw (the best house, obvs). #HarryPotterBookNight pic.twitter.com/EUYXZ8vDKO — Preston Lodge Library (@_PLlibrary_) February 6, 2020

It’s beginning to look a lot like #HarryPotterBookNight in the library! 🧙‍♂️🧙Join us after school, 3:45pm-5pm, for wizarding fun & games. It’ll be Ravenclawesome! pic.twitter.com/N2xZimEZPa — Preston Lodge Library (@_PLlibrary_) February 6, 2020

Still preparing for your #HarryPotterBookNight event? Make a #TriwizardCup with this easy DIY thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/O52v5sCEzp — Bloomsbury UK (@BloomsburyBooks) February 6, 2020

The toughest choice the #CursedChildLDN cast have ever had to make. To celebrate #HarryPotterBookNight, what's your favourite Harry Potter Book? pic.twitter.com/yoLXPtKlmN — Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (@CursedChildLDN) February 6, 2020

Today is #HarryPotterBookNight where #HarryPotter fans can celebrate one of the most-loved children's book series. We are delighted to have the support of Harry Potter's Ginny Weasley, #BonnieWright, who opens up about why Bookmark's #reading programme is important to her. pic.twitter.com/yaYBDGpPQI — Bookmark (@BookmarkCharity) February 6, 2020

It's #HarryPotterBookNight! For many of us, the Harry Potter books are synonymous with the voice of our patron @stephenfry narrating the audiobooks! Was it difficult to narrate them after the series became so popular? Last year, we asked him! (Full video https://t.co/fEqGCz6M8D) pic.twitter.com/j2vQXqQnVq — Listening Books (@ListeningBooks) February 6, 2020

We're dressed up today in our Harry Potter houses. A fantastic effort has been made by our amazing Mrs Davis with our displays, catch the Golden Snitch, bookmarks and so much more. Thank you. #HarryPotterBookNight2020 pic.twitter.com/Jm6sad2Qll — Gillian Gray (@GillianGray7) February 6, 2020

We were due to visit an event held at Bluewater Waterstones, but the chaos of Storm Ciara held us back (if only Floo Powder were an option!) – thankfully, we were still able to see some of the festivities thanks to the staff at Waterstones:

Nothing warms our hearts more than S.P.E.W. badges and people dressing up for Harry Potter Book Night!

We hope you had a great time celebrating this year – be sure to let us know what you did to celebrate.

BAFTA and Academy Award Wins For Wizarding World Alumni Projects

The BAFTA awards took place February 2nd, and saw 1917 (which stars Cursed Child‘s original Harry Potter, Jamie Parker), sweep the board, winning Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Best Director, Cinematography, Sound, Special Visual Effects and Production Design.

In addition to this, David Heyman produced two films nominated for awards: Marriage Story and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. The former won Laura Dern a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress, and the latter stars Brad Pitt, who was awarded Best Supporting Actor.

Little Women, which stars Emma Watson, was awarded the Costume Design BAFTA, with Jacqueline Durran’s work winning out over Judy, which stars Michael Gambon and features costumes by Harry Potter costume designer, Jany Temime. Read our exclusive interview with Temime here.

The Academy Awards took place February 9th. 1917 once again won big, with awards for Visual Effects, Sound and Cinematography. Brad Pitt also won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, for his role in the Heyman-produced Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood. Laura Dern won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Heyman-produced Marriage Story.

Little Women also won Best Costume Design at the Oscars.

Join us in congratulating the nominees and winners!

Ezra Miller and Zoë Kravitz Nominated at the 2020 British LGBT Awards

Fantastic Beasts stars, Ezra Miller and Zoë Kravitz, are nominated in the Celebrity category of the 2020 British LGBT Awards, taking place May 29th.

Miller and Kravitz are nominated as well as Olly Alexander, Cara Delevingne, Amanda Stenberg, Andrew Scott, Billy Porter, Hanna Gadsby, Jonathan Van Ness and Lilly Singh.

Sarah Garrett, MBE, the founder of the British LGBT Awards, said:

“A really exciting mix of some of the world’s most deserving LGBT+ people, allies and organisations have been nominated this year. These awards shine a light on those who stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the LGBT+ community during uncertain and challenging times. The nominees are all role models who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to raising awareness of, or advancing, LGBT+ rights. The 2020 ceremony, on 29 May, is going to be the British LGBT Awards biggest event yet.”

Read more about the awards, and the full nominee list, here.

Jim Broadbent Named Ambassador for Dementia UK

Jim Broadbent will help raise awareness of those affected by dementia as an Ambassador of charity Dementia UK. Upon the announcement of his involvement, Broadbent said the cause was particularly meaningful to him, :

“Over the years I have been connected with [Dementia UK] I have been more than impressed by the professionalism, commitment, and positivity that they bring to those who struggle with the shock and ever-changing demands of having to care for a loved one diagnosed with dementia. It is a fine organization fulfilling a vital role and I look forward to my continuing involvement.”

Broadbent won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for his performance as John Bayley in Iris, portraying the relationship between Bayley and novelist Irish Murdoch, and the troubles faced later in life as Iris was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Find out more at the Dementia UK website.

Stephen Fry to Narrate Philippe Sands Book

Stephen Fry, known to us as reader of the UK Harry Potter audiobooks, will narrate Philippe Sands’ new book, The Ratline.

Fry appeared on the BBC Sounds podcast of the same name, and will join Sands at an exclusive event in London hoted by tThe How To Academy on April 28th, celebrating the simultaneous publication of the book in print, e-book and audiobook on April 23rd.

The Ratline is described as “a true story of spies, Cold War, love, bishops, sex and lies”, that is “part history, part memoir and part detective story”. The Bookseller summarises:

“Seeking answers to the questions of Wächter’s youngest child, Horst, the book is an account of what happened to leading SS Brigadesführer Otto von Wächter – indicted in 1946 for “mass murder” and held responsible for the death of members of Sands’ own family – who became a Nazi fugitive, and the love between him and his wife, Charlotte, who continued to write regularly to each other while he was on the run.”

Fry will narrate Otto’s life story, actress Katja Riemann will narrate extracts from the writings of Otto’s wife, Charlotte Wächter, and Philippe Sands will narrate his and Horst Wächter’s “contemporary investigations into his father’s legacy and death”.

Read more here.

Luke Youngblood to Star in Glitch Techs

Luke Youngblood told us at LeakyCon Boston last year that he had been working on some secret voice acting projects, and Glitch Techs is one of them! The show released a trailer over the past week:

The show’s first season will become available on Netflix from February 21. It is summarised as follows:

“Two teens work at a game store as a front for their actual job: Hunting video game monsters who’ve broken out into the real world.”

That’s all for our weekly round-up! Catch last week’s here, and our latest theater round-up here.