Weekly Round-Up: Robert Pattinson Talks ‘The Batman’ & Lockdown With GQ, Daniel Radcliffe Plays Would You Rather & More

Posted by: Emma Pocock

This week in the Wizarding World the magic from home continued with the reveal of Eddie Redmayne as the chapter three narrator of the online Philosopher’s Stone reading followed by Stephen Fry on chapter four. Leaky covered some virtual Harry Potter tours, Jujube’s new Platform Nine and Three Quarters Collections, and a teaser for the upcoming Harry Potter Puzzles and Spells game. We also shared news that production on Fantastic Beasts 3 is still on hold but the British as well the French Ministries of Magic may be featured at Universal Orlando’s fourth park Epic Universe!

This week in our Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Actors Roundup more Kimmy Schmidt fun for Daniel Racliffe, Alfred Enoch appears in the series finale of How to Get Away With Murder, Robert Pattinson takes his own cover shot in isolation for GQ, Imelda Staunton talks A Confession and getting ready to play the Queen, David Bradley voices a Trollhunters game on Netflix and Jude Law’s upcoming drama The Nest sets a fall theatrical release date and more!

Daniel Radcliffe Talks Potter in Quarantine and Judges Kimmy Schmidt Singing Contest

In an interview with theSkimm, , Daniel Radcliffe shared the Harry Potter character he’d most like to quarantine with:

“Who do I want to be quarantined with: Hermione, Ron or Hagrid? I’m gonna say Hagrid. When things are bad, he’s a good person to have around.”

He also played Would You Rather with the cast of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, on which Daniel Radcliffe starred in the latest interactive special:

Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane reveal why Daniel Radcliffe was perfect for "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend" and what he was really like on set. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Co7aNSrzFI — IMDb (@IMDb) May 12, 2020

Me sure to send in all your questions for Daniel Radcliffe and Kimmy Schmidt herself, Ellie Kemper, for a special Q&A next week!

Tweet me all of your Q's NOW for #EllieKemper & #DanielRadcliffe! They will be joining me for a special #WWHL @ Home episode next week! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) May 14, 2020

Alfred Enoch Returns for HTGAWM Series Finale

Alfred Enoch returned this week for the How To Get Away With Murder finale. The questions surrounding Enoch’s character, Wes, were answered with a huge twist, and Enoch posted out on the eve of the finale to bid a farewell to the show:

Read more about the episode here.

Robert Pattinson on Batman and Tenet from Lockdown

Robert Pattinson interviewed for the cover of GQ Magazine this week, taking his own photos from London, where he’s currently staying due to COVID-19 putting production of The Batman on hold and pushing back the release of the film from summer 2021 to October 2021:

Images: Robert Pattinson for GQ

Pattinson discussed being in blockbuster productions Tenet and The Batman, and how Matt Reeves’ take on the superhero’s story is taking a new angle:

“I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character, I was watching the making of Batman & Robin the other day. And even then, George Clooney was saying that he was worried about the fact that it’s sort of been done, that a lot of the ground you should cover with the character has been already covered. And that’s in ’96, ’97?”

He mentions calling Fantastic Beasts star Zoë Kravitz (who will star alongside Pattinson as Catwoman in The Batman), speaks about his approach to interviews and auditions (which he self-describes as chaotic), and how he’s chosen parts throughout his career thus far:

“For a long time I liked doing parts about insecurity, where the energy comes from insecurity,” Pattinson says. “And then it kind of got boring a little bit, so then I liked to basically play the opposite, which is people who have absolutely no shame and no fear afterwards. And then they were kind of people who are very much on the front foot, like, dynamically making decisions. It’s weird. If you keep playing parts, it actually does start to rub off on you afterwards. So if somehow you keep playing passive losers, you kind of do feel like one after a bit.”

Read the interview here.

An Interview with Imelda Staunton on Prepping for The Crown

Imelda Staunton spoke to Entertainment Weekly about preparing for her role as the Queen in the fifth and final season of The Crown, and working on true-crime drama A Confession.

On what attracted her to A Confession, Staunton said:

“I felt it was written with such honesty and intelligence and sensitivity, without any sensational qualities to it, and that’s the kind of work I love. So I was really delighted to be part of that. “

Staunton said work is ongoing for The Crown, and that shooting has likely been pushed back due to COVID-19. Read the full interview here.

She told ET Online: “There’s so much wonderful stuff being made and written. I feel very grateful that I’ve been in this particular piece and able to get this story out there.”

Watch the trailer for A Confession below, which launched May 12 on BritBox.

David Bradley Voices a New Netflix Game

David Bradley will voice a character in the game based on Guillermo del Toro’s Trollhunters, releasing this Fall. Bradley originally lent his voice to the show, and will return to his character in the game.

The action-adventure game is based on the series Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia fantasy on Netflix, from Dreamworks and Guillermo del Toro. The game will also feature actors from the series Emile Hirsch, Charlie Saxton and Lexi Medran.

Read more here.

The Next Episode of the Phelps’s Double Trouble

James and Oliver Phelps are back for another episode of Double Trouble, speaking about stories from Potter promotional tours, answering fan questions, and they reveal next week’s special guest – watch the episode below:

David Thewlis Included in Deadline’s Contenders Television 100

David Thewlis will be included in Deadline’s Contender Television 100 event – an all-day streaming event on June 7, starting 8pm PT. The event will bring together twenty-two studios and networks, and a total of 44 shows. Other stars getting involved include:

Anthony Anderson, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jason Segel, Jaeden Martell, Hailee Steinfeld, Sir Patrick Stewart, Lucy Liu, Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, Kaitlyn Dever, Trevor Noah, Willem Dafoe, Forest Whitaker, Claire Danes, Will Arnett, Pamela Adlon, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Margo Martindale, Sarah Paulson, Tracey Ullman, Kathryn Hahn, Robin Thede, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Ramy Youssef, Niecy Nash, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Marcia Gay Harden, Jim Parsons, Patti LuPone, Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, David Harbour, Rita Moreno, Daniel Levy, Russell Crowe, Pedro Pascal, Seth Rogen, Ben Schwartz, Neil deGrasse Tyson and more.

Register for the event at ContendersTelevision.deadline.com.

The Nest Starring Jude Law Sets Theatrical Release

Jude Law’s The Nest will debut in theatres in September, reports Variety.

The drama, about a family’s decision to relocate to England, will debut on September 18 through IFC Films. The film also stars Carrie Coon, and is written and directed by Sean Durkin. Variety summarizes as follows:

“The film follows Rory, a charismatic businessman played by Law, as he decides to move his family to his native England in order to cash in on the booming 1980’s London. Things do not go as planned. Not only does Rory struggle to establish himself, but he sticks his wife and kids in a run-down mansion they can’t afford to furnish and keep up. The isolation and mounting financial issues began to take a toll on their family bonds.”

Read more here.

Rhys Ifans Could Play Rod Stewart in a Film

Rhys Ifans has been singled out by Sir Rod Stewart to play the musician in a biopic. He said he would be ‘flattered’ to get a biopic about him, and Ifans would be brilliant:

‘Rhys would be a very good idea. [But] he has got to do something with his barnet.’

Stewart is still touring (however his U.S. tour this year has likely been compromised due to COVID-19). Read more here.

A New Trailer for Timothy Spall

A trailer for The Obscure Life of The Grand Duke of Corsica, starring Timothy Spall, has been released via Deadline.

The comedy-drama stars Spall as an architect, who takes on a commission in Malta for an eccentric billionaire. A deadly virus on the island causes a pandemic, but the architect returns to finish the job nevertheless.

“When I wrote the script in 2017, I wanted to create a movie that placed a weighty subject matter within an almost absurdist context – a blackly comical story of art meeting necessity which is then subsumed by a global health emergency,” said director Graham. “Little did I know that my script would end up having totally unexpected and frightening real-world similarities given the shocking pandemic that has swept the world.”

Read more, and watch the trailer, here.

That’s all the actors’ magic from the Cauldron for this week! Use your Portkey to meet us here next time, check out the Wizarding World news on the stage in our latest Theater Round-Up and don’t forget to join our Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts reread on Facebook!