Draco/Tom shows his house pride with some Slytherin merch

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Tom Felton recently displayed his Slytherin house pride by purchasing some Slytherin-themed merchandise from Insight Editions.

Insight Editions makes a lot of Potter-rific stuff for fans. Leaky has reviewed their various books and kits and other neat stuff, interviewed authors, and hosted multiple giveaways for our readers. So, Insight Editions was pretty chuffed to see this TikTok video from Felton in which he pops Harry Potter: Slytherin Magic: Artefacts from the Wizarding World into his shopping basket:

If you are also a proud Slytherin, you can pop this collection of Slytherin collectibles into your own virtual shopping basket and purchase it directly from Insight Editions or from Amazon here. It retails for $24.99 and includes facsimiles of movie props and other reproductions, souvenirs and collectibles from the Harry Potter films. The case unfolds to reveal a Slytherin house pennant, button, fabric patch, pencil, bookmark, cards, and more. Includes gorgeous art, as well as Slytherin facts and trivia, and behind-the-scenes moments from famous Slytherins like Draco Malfoy himself, Professor Severus Snape, and Bellatrix Lestrange.

Not a Slytherin? It is the perfect gift for the proud Slytherin in your life! And of course there is a collection available for Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff as well. I have all four because, well, my nieces and nephews are just starting to read the books and think about their houses and I have to be prepared.