Weekly Round-Up: Robbie Coltrane to Make First Ever Fan Convention Appearance, Daniel Radcliffe on Not Returning to Potter and More!

Posted by: Kim McChesney

The month of February wrapped up with some major magic from the Wizarding World. Warner Brothers Studio Tour London announced their first ever Celebration of Slytherin, The Tales of Beedle the Bard is coming soon in audiobook format narrated by some very familiar witches and wizards and Cursed Child San Francisco will offer upcoming performances with Magical Mischief interactive experiences. We also interviewed the director of the HP Alliance on their Granger 2020 Campaign and the future of the HPA, Stan Yanevski and Josh Herdman joined the Leakycon Orlando lineup and Wizarding World Digital announced a new pre-release Funko Pop! exclusive!

This week in our Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Actors Round-up Daniel Radcliffe talks Guns Akimbo and Escape from Pretoria ahead of their premieres, Robbie Coltrane is set to appear at London Film and Comic Con, Dan Fogler teases his new look, leaked images of Robert Pattinson’s Bat Suit, Glitch Techs with Luke Youngblood drops on Netflix, a new series on the way for Carmen Ejogo and more!

Daniel Radcliffe Talks Upcoming Premieres

Daniel Radcliffe is doing double press tour duty for two starring roles premiering a week apart. Friday the sci-fi thriller Guns Akimbo opened in theaters to rave reviews from Potter fans including this one from the Dan fan Twitter in Germany:

The former boy wizard plays a nerdy game developer in the film who ends up with guns surgically connected to his hands and an unwilling contestant in an illegal, live-streamed game to the death. Ahead of the premiere Radcliffe talked to EW about his character, the films’ gun violence and having guns attached to his hands during production. He also discussed working with director Jason Lei Howden who interestingly was embroiled in a social media controversy last weekend involving some harassment via the Guns Akimbo account according to Vulture. Go to EW to read their full interview with Radcliffe. Guns Akimbo is in theaters now.

Radcliffe’s next film is the upcoming prison break drama Escape from Pretoria. It’s based on the true story of anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin’s 1979 attempt to break out of a maximum security prison in South Africa. The real life Jenkin was sentenced to 12 years in prison but made a set of wooden keys for the steel doors using a device he made from a broom handle and mirror he had hidden in his cell to free he and his neighbor Stephen Lee.

Radcliffe spoke to Smooth Radio and Variety this week about the film. In the first interview he explained Jenkin’s genius and what it was like filming with him on set and getting his South African accent down. About the escape and his ability to construct the keys Radcliffe said,

“They were so lucky to be in prison with Tim Jenkin.”

During the interview Radcliffe was asked which actor he would like to play him in a movie to which he answered Elijah Wood of Lord of the Rings fame. No surprise there since people frequently confuse the two actors. He also said he’d like to play Boy George or George Michael in a musical biopic,

“I’d like to find an excuse to sing on film.”

We are so in for this, whoever he plays. Get the scripts ready! His host, Myleene Klass, suggested he play one of the Beatles to which he quipped he could grow out his “Potter one hair”!

Head to Smooth Radio to watch the full interview.

Later in the week Variety released another Radcliffe interview on Pretoria. They asked whether or not he was a method actor based on his previous response about feeling obligated to experience some of Jenkin’s real life pain and suffering. He replied,

“I already hate that answer I just gave. Can I take it back? I’m not a method actor at all. I’m all about breaking down a script and figuring out what I’ll need to do. Occasionally I’ll listen to music to get in the mood for certain scenes, but generally my approach is to just know the lines well and give the director as many different options as we have time for. To try the scene in many different ways. That’s what works for me.”

They also asked about the possibility of him stepping back into the Wizarding World for Fantastic Beasts. Not exactly sure in what capacity they were alluding to, maybe a flash forward, but sorry kids, this was his answer,

I don’t think so. I don’t like say no to things, but it’s not something that I’m rushing to do. I feel like those films have moved on and they’re doing just fine without us. I’m happy to keep it that way. I like what my life is now. I’m not saying that I’ll never go back into any franchise, but I like the flexibility that I have with my career now. And I don’t want to get into a situation where I’m signed up for one series for years in advance.

Take a look at the full interview with Variety here.

The film also stars Ian Hart who Potter fans know as Professor Quirinus Quirrell. Hart plays another prison mate Denis Goldberg, who according to his book, A Life for Freedom, helped create the escape plan. We’re still looking forward to seeing Harry and Quirrell as allies. Escape from Pretoria opens in theaters March 6, 2020. Stay tuned for Leaky’s EXCLUSIVE interview with the films director Francis Annan!

Robbie Coltrane to Appear at London Film and Comic Con





It’s been almost a year since we saw Robbie Coltrane. Hagrid himself was present at an event Leaky attended last spring leading up to the opening of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Orlando. That evening he revealed he would be having knee surgery soon and we’re guessing that’s why we were treated to a pre-recorded video of the actor who played our favorite Hogwarts gamekeeper at the Grand Opening, as opposed to the real deal. We’re thrilled to hear that Coltrane will be appearing this summer at London Film and Comic Con July 24-26. This is Coltrane’s first ever fan convention appearance, so no doubt tickets will disappear as quick as you can say Evanesco! As an added bonus Harry Potter Auror Nymphadora Tonks, Natalia Tena, is also in the lineup that weekend. To purchase your passes go to London Film and Comic Con.

Bonnie Wright Joins Rupert Grint at ACE Comic Con

Recently we reported that a Grawp-sized Weasley reunion is happening next month at Dallas Fan Expo March 27-29. The Phelps twins and Bonnie Wright will be joined by their on screen brother and Golden Trio member Rupert Grint. We also shared the news that Grint would be appearing the week before at ACE Comic Con NE in Boston. Now it looks like Wright has decided to have a Ginny/Ron mini reunion a little early. ACE Comic Con NE announced this week that she would be joining the lineup with Grint. Let us know if you’ll be there! See their site for tickets and info.

Dan Fogler Preps for Fantastic Filming

Is Dan Fogler officially ready for Fantastic Beasts 3? From the looks of his Instagram posts this week, he may have said goodbye to his familiar locks and beard to step back into the shoes of No-Maj baker Jacob Kowalski. As we reported last fall the third installment of the Harry Potter prequel series begins production this spring so we wouldn’t be surprised to find out that’s the case and we can’t wait!



Leaked Look at the Batman’s Costume and Robert Pattinson on the Goblet of Fire Premiere

Last week images from the set of the upcoming Batman movie were leaked online. It appears from the photos that it’s a stunt double under the Caped Crusader’s cowl, not Robert Pattinson, but fans still got a good look at his bat suit and cycle. Check them all out at NewYorkPost.

Pattinson is a screen icon as of late but he’s also become known for his style. The former Hogwarts Hufflepuff recently sat down with British GQ to chat more his role as the current face of Dior Homme fragrance line than his films, but an interesting Harry Potter factoid came up in conversation. When reminiscing about fashion regrets, Pattinson recalled the Goblet of Fire premiere,

“I was wearing leather trousers with these cowboy boots and a velvet jacket. I mean, it literally looked like a kid had gone into a dressing-up box.”

Honestly we don’t remember our Cedric looking like anything less than a champion on the fourth film’s red carpet, but his look definitely has transfigured over time. We’ll keep an eye out for all things Pattinson in the coming months including more from the Batman set and upcoming looks ahead of his next film Tenet opening in theaters July 17, 2020.

Glitch Techs Voiced by Luke Youngblood Premieres on Netflix

Luke Youngblood has become a wizard of voice overs in his post Potter years. The actor who played Quidditch announcer and Weasley Twins BFF Lee Jordan chatted with us at Leakycon Boston about some super secret upcoming roles which have since been revealed as star of Netflix Fast and Furious: Spy Racers and more recently the character Mitch Williams in the new animated series Glitch Techs. The show follows two teens that work for a video game company but have to track down monsters in the real world premiered on Netflix last week. Take a look at the latest trailer and let us know if you’ve watched and you’re already a fan!



A Look at Carmen Ejogo in Upcoming Netflix Series

Fantastic Beasts Carmen Ejogo has been cast in another new role. Up next for the actress who plays MACUSA President Piquery is this four-part Netflix series,

“Self Made: Inspired By the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.” details the life of America’s first self-made millionaire — how she fought for social change and simultaneously overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionized black haircare. “

Take a look at the trailer below for Self Made which premieres on Netflix March 20 and we hope to hear news of Ejogo filming Fantastic Beasts 3!



Domhnall Gleeson Writes and Stars in New Comedy

Domhnall Gleeson’s next project is another family affair. As many Potter fans know, the actor who played oldest Weasley brother Bill is the son of Brendan Gleeson, the actor who played Auror Mad-Eye Moody in the Harry Potter films. Domhnall Gleeson has this time teamed up with his brother Brian behind the camera as well as in front when he writes and stars in the upcoming series Frank of Ireland. According to Deadline the six-part program is a joint venture between Amazon Studios and UK’s Channel 4. His brother Brian will play a musician and the former wizard will play his wing man. Production and a release date are TBA.

That’s all the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Actors magic for this week but rest assured there will be more on the way! Apparate back here next week for the next round and in the mean time take a look at the latest magical news from the stage in our Theater Round-Up!